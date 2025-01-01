Kris Jenner reveals which family member is the hardest to buy Christmas presents for

Kris Jenner has revealed which Kardashian-Jenner is the hardest to buy Christmas presents for.

The reality star and businesswoman, who has six children and 13 grandchildren, shared insights into her festive shopping for members of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"Kim is probably the hardest to give for - she's very specific and particular in her surroundings, her aesthetic, her décor," Kris told E! News. "Khloé's very similar to me. Kylie and Kendall love the nostalgia of it all. Kourtney loves all of it and Rob's very much like we all are."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kris, 70, explained that a "great party favour" is key to an unforgettable festive celebration.

"I love to send my guests home with some fabulous, fun gift that they wouldn't have thought of themselves," she stated. "It's just something festive and that your guests would love to take home with them. Then, they'll have a remembrance the following year."

She added that gift-giving is her "love language", noting, "I'm uncontrollably giddy at the holidays. So, to me, this is heaven."

Kris went on to share her approach to hosting a special Christmas get-together.

"You have to set the date, get an invitation out - and that makes it real," she told the outlet. "You have to have a great bar, have lots of festive cocktails - even if they're not alcohol."

She also highlighted the importance of music, stating, "A little really goes a long way as far as creating a mood and some magic."