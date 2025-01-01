Kate Hudson reflects on Spider-Man snub

Kate Hudson thinks it would have been "nice" to have starred in Spider-Man.

The Song Sung Blue actress confirmed she turned down the role of Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's 2002 movie - a part which ultimately went to Kirsten Dunst - and she occasionally regrets the decision.

Asked if it was true she had passed on the role, she said on Watch What Happens Live: "Yes, I did. And now that I look back, it's one of those things where I look back like, 'That would have been nice to be in a Spider-Man movie.'...

"I do look at that [movie] and I'm like, 'Oh, it would've been fun to be her.' "

However, Kate doesn't regret taking on the project she turned down Spider-Man in favour of, historical war drama The Four Feathers.

She added: "At the same time, I did a movie called Four Feathers. I got to meet Heath Ledger, who became a very good friend, and I got an experience that I would have never had.

"So part of me is like, 'Life happens exactly in the way it's supposed to.' And so I'm grateful for it."

And the 46-year-old star didn't want to be disrespectful towards Kirsten, who she thinks was the "right" choice to play Mary Jane, a role she reprised in 2004's Spider-Man 2 and 2007's Spider-Man 3.

She said: "When people say these things, it doesn't feel good to talk about it, because the people who are in the movie are the right people, right?

"And your circumstances in life happen the way they happen."

Kate previously admitted she would "love" to star in a comic book movie, but only if the part was "the right kind of lady".

She told ComicBook.com: "I think if it was the right thing, I would love it. I actually think that I'm really well-suited for the Marvel world.

"But it would have to be the right kind of lady. I think that I could be a really good spunky superhero or supervillain. I don’t know what it would be. But yeah, I'd be down if it was the right thing, I'd be very down."

Earlier this year, Kate admitted she made a "bad call" when she turned down the role of Andrea Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada because of a scheduling conflict.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast, she said: "That was a bad call.

"It was a timing thing, it was one of those things where I couldn’t do it, and I should’ve made it happen, and I didn’t. That was one where when I saw it I was like, ‘Ugh. ’"

The Almost Famous star added that it wasn't as if she "didn't want" to do the film in the first place and insisted that it just "sucked" that she wasn't able to take on the project,

She said: "It’s funny, it’s waves of things that are happening and people shooting at different times. It’s not like you don’t do them because you don’t want to do them. It’s like, oh, you’re doing something else. And it just sucked, you know?"

In the end, Anne Hathaway took on the role of Andrea, and Meryl Streep earned an Oscar nomination for her role as tough editor Miranda Priestly.