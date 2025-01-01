Jonas Brothers did Christmas film to make their kids proud

The Jonas Brothers decided to make a Christmas film to make their children proud.

The trio - Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas - star in A Very Jonas Christmas, a new festive movie they say reflects the stage they've reached in both their careers and family lives.

Speaking to Extra, Nick explained that it felt like the right moment for them to take on a holiday project.

"We're at a moment in our life and career where, you know, we're now 20 years into our career and we still think there's a long runway ahead," he said. "But doing things like a Christmas movie or when we make our albums or write our songs, we're thinking about that long-term journey now, and our kids not only watching it, but being proud of it and sharing it with their friends."

He continued, "Christmas movies live on in perpetuity forever, and that was something we were really excited about."

Nick shares daughter Malti with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Joe has daughters Willa and Delphine with ex-wife Sophie Turner, while Kevin is dad to daughters Alena and Valentina with wife Danielle Jonas. Nick and Kevin's families appear in the film.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kevin reflected on the differences between working together on music compared to making a movie.

"It starts way earlier than our usual nighttime starts on the tour," he told the outlet. "Working with these guys is incredible."

He continued, "They've done a lot more acting than I did in the last, you know, 10, 15 years, and so just kind of leaning on them during the process really made it really easy. The whole process was great."

The brothers have appeared on-screen together several times, including in the Camp Rock films and the Disney Channel series Jonas.

A Very Jonas Christmas is now streaming on Disney+.