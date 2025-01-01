Taylor Momsen has become 'more fond' of How the Grinch Stole Christmas over the years

Taylor Momsen has become "more and more fond" of How the Grinch Stole Christmas over the years.

The former child actress-turned-rock star, who played Cindy Lou Who opposite Jim Carrey's The Grinch in the 2000 holiday movie, spent many years "shunning" the film because she was bullied and made fun of for her role while she was at school.

However, since she's become an adult, the 32-year-old has come to appreciate the film and take pride in bringing joy to people every Christmas.

"Over the years, realising The Grinch was never gonna go away, I became more and more fond of it," she said about her relationship to the film nowadays during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "Seeing how much joy it brings to people, old and young, every year, people discovering it and just loving it so much, makes me really happy to be a part of something that brings that much happiness to other people. How very Cindy Lou Who of me."

She added, "It makes me nostalgic and proud that I can bring smiles to people around the world every year. Not me, but I'm a part of something that does."

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman noted that she doesn't "have any bad memories" from making the film, and it was only a "wonderful", "super fun", and "positive" experience.

She typically only checks out a few scenes during the holidays every year instead of sitting down and watching the full movie. However, she would be interested in seeing it again if it were playing in a movie theatre.

The former Gossip Girl star has recorded a rock version of Where Are You Christmas?, Cindy Lou Who's song from the film, for her new festive EP, Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas.