Jack Black teases 'tons of Easter eggs' in Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Jack Black has promised that gaming fans will be "very pleased" with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Set among the stars, flick - which is a sequel to 2023 blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie - follows Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad as they embark on an interstellar adventure beyond the Mushroom Kingdom.

Black is reprising his beloved role from the first movie, Bowser, and the School of Rock star promised Mario lovers are in for a real treat.

The 56-year-old actor told GamesRadar+: “I am a sworn to secrecy, but there’s tons of Easter eggs, and anyone who loves that universe will be very pleased with the way that it’s been brought to the big screen."

A recently released trailer introduced Rosalina, voiced by Brie Larson, and her companion Luma, along with Bowser Jr., voiced by Bennie Safdie, as new central figures in the story.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie reunites much of the original voice cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Behind the scenes, returning directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are at the helm of the project, with Matthew Fogel once again writing the screenplay and Brian Tyler composing the score.

Produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo, the sequel aims to expand the Mario cinematic universe by blending the lighthearted humour of the first film with the epic scope of Super Mario Galaxy.

With the 2023 film grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide, expectations for this follow-up are sky-high - fitting for Mario’s first true space adventure.