Chevy Chase was 'hurt' by exclusion from Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special

Chevy Chase felt "hurt" that he wasn't included in the 50th anniversary celebrations for Saturday Night Live.

The original SNL cast member revealed in his documentary, I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, that it "hurt" his feelings to be left out of the SNL50: The Anniversary Special in February.

"Well, it was kind of upsetting actually," he said, reports People. "This is probably the first time I'm saying it. But I expected that I would've been on the stage too with all the other actors. When (former co-stars) Garrett (Morris) and Laraine (Newman) went on the stage there, I was curious as to why I didn't. No one asked me to. Why was I left aside?"

He also questioned why he wasn't asked to host that night's Weekend Update, considering he was the first-ever anchor of the segment.

"Why was Bill Murray there and why was I not? I don't have an answer for that," he added.

The 82-year-old admitted that he texted SNL creator Lorne Michaels about his exclusion but decided to take back what he said.

"I said, 'Okay, I take it back, silly.' But it's not that silly. Somebody's made a bad mistake there. I don't know who it was, but somebody made a mistake. They should've had me on that stage. It hurt," he confessed.

In the documentary, Chase's wife Jayni claimed that they and the SNL team were "going back and forth" about him potentially participating in two bits, but "then, all of the sudden, 'No, there's no bit.'"

Explaining what happened, Michaels shared, "There were a couple versions of (Weekend Update) and we went back and forth on that. There was also a caution from somebody that I don't want to name that Chevy, you know, wasn't as focused."

The Caddyshack star was a cast member on SNL in its debut season in 1975. He left early in the second season the next year.

I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not premieres on 1 January on CNN in the U.S.