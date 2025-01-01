Serena Williams 'couldn't be prouder to stand beside' Venus Williams on wedding day

Serena Williams "couldn't be prouder to stand beside" her older sister Venus Williams when she got married to Andrea Preti.

The 45-year-old tennis champion tied the knot with the actor-producer in Ischia, Italy in September, followed by a courthouse wedding in Palm Beach, Florida on 19 December and another ceremony in a private location.

After Venus went public with her wedding news in a piece for U.S. Vogue on Tuesday, her younger sister and bridesmaid Serena reflected on her sibling's weddings on Instagram.

"My sister's keeper. Venus, where do I even begin? From the backyard courts to the biggest stages in the world, you've always led with grace, strength, and a heart bigger than any trophy. Watching you step into this next chapter surrounded by love felt like watching the sun rise...steady, powerful, and full of promise," she wrote.

"You've been my built-in best friend, my protector, my teacher, and my reminder to always walk in purpose. Seeing you this happy, this loved, this radiant... it means everything to me. To love, to partnership, to laughter, and to a lifetime of choosing each other every single day. I couldn't be prouder to stand beside you, not just today, but always."

Serena, 44, also shared photos from the Florida wedding, showing her wearing a white strapless gown with a flowing cape and detached lace sleeves. While it is usually a no-no for guests to wear white to a wedding, it seems this was an intentional decision by Venus, as their half-sisters Lyndrea and Isha Price and mother Oracene Price also wore white.

Venus and Andrea were first linked in July 2024 when they were spotted on vacation together in the Amalfi Coast. The Denmark-born actor popped the question to the athlete amid a trip to Tuscany last January, and she confirmed their engagement in July.