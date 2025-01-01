Jerry O'Connell testifies against 'yoga bandit' who stole his phone and wallet

Jerry O'Connell has revealed that he testified against the "yoga bandit" who stole his wallet and phone in September.

The Stand By Me actor revealed in September that he left his yoga class and discovered that his phone and wallet had been stolen from his shoes.

He claimed that he later saw surveillance footage which showed a "yoga bandit" pretending to turn up late for a class and telling the front desk that she would come back for a later session, after which she bent down and grabbed O'Connell's belongings.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, the 51-year-old actor revealed that the woman had since been arrested, and he had testified against her in court.

"Look, they caught the person. They caught them," he said. "I was, the first time in my life, I swear, I was subpoenaed. I had to go testify. I'm sorry. I'm sorry I'm a snitch, everybody! I snitched big time!"

He recalled that the thief mouthed "I'm sorry" to him during his testimony, adding, "I felt kind of bad. I was like, 'It's okay, it's fine.'"

The culprit walked away with a few hundred dollars in cash, O'Connell's phone and items of sentimental value such as a high school picture of his wife Rebecca Romijn.

While the TV personality's stolen items were never recovered, he was able to obtain a replacement license, and his credit card company refunded the purchases made by the thief.

O'Connell did not divulge what punishment the woman received for her series of yoga studio thefts.