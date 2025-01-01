Blac Chyna clarifies relationship status after Rob Kardashian reconciliation rumours

Blac Chyna has set the record straight on her relationship status after sparking reconciliation rumours with her ex Rob Kardashian.

The TV personality, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, sparked reconciliation rumours in October when she shared pictures of herself on Instagram in an all-white outfit posing by a Ferrari.

"This love is forever @robkardashianofficial," she wrote, tagging her former fiancé, who subsequently liked the post.

However, Chyna shut down the speculation once and for all in a social media post on Tuesday.

Alongside a picture of her wearing a faux fur coat and a neon green wig, she wrote, "Guess who's ending the year single."

The 37-year-old added, "You knew it, You and I," with a laughing emoji.

Chyna got engaged to Rob in 2016 after a whirlwind romance and they called it off in 2017. They co-parent their nine-year-old daughter Dream.

Soon after her October social media post, the former Rob & Chyna star was asked about the speculation during the Los Angeles Women's Expo, and she coyly replied that she and Rob were both "healing" and "communicating".

"We're just going with the flow. And if it's God's (will) then it will be something," she said. "We're just taking our time. I'm excited. He's my person. I just gotta work on myself, and he's gotta work on himself."

Chyna was previously engaged to rapper Derrick Milano between October 2024 and July this year.

In addition to Dream, she also shares son King Cairo, 13, with her rapper ex Tyga.