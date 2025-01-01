Mark Wahlberg reveals family Christmas traditions

Mark Wahlberg has opened up about how his family marks the festive season, revealing that Christmas is all about quality time together.

Speaking in a recent interview with Extra, the action star said he, his wife Rhea Durham, and their four children make a point of slowing down and enjoying each other's company over the holidays, often in front of the TV.

"We're big into movies. We're always together on the holidays. That's the time we have to be together," he shared. "It's mandatory... We get to have breakfast together and lunch together and dinner together."

Despite the emphasis on family meals, the Daddy's Home actor admitted he doesn't spend much time in the kitchen himself.

Wahlberg and Durham, who tied the knot in 2009, share four children: Ella, 22, Michael, 19, Brendan, 17, and Grace, 15.

The actor most recently appeared in the festive sequel The Family Plan 2 alongside actress Michelle Monaghan. During their joint interview, the pair discussed how they avoid comparing their own households to others.

"Who knows what is fabricated and what's real... It's easy to get caught up in that," Wahlberg shared.

Meanwhile, Monaghan highlighted the importance of "family values", telling the outlet, "There's a lot of times, we can be sitting around the table and somebody can say, 'Well, so and so gets to do that or their curfew is that.' And they're like, 'Okay, well, that's great. That's great for so and so. It's great for their family, but this family, this is what we do.'"

Wahlberg added, "(I've) had this conversation way too often."