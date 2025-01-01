Millie Bobby Brown wants to record a Christmas song

Millie Bobby Brown would like to record a "kind of spooky" Christmas song one day.

During a recent interview for the Dish podcast, the British actress shared that she is a big fan of festive music, especially iconic tracks like Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You and Ariana Grande's 2014 hit, Santa Tell Me.

"All of my favourite artists have like one really good Christmas song. I love Ariana. I love all of them. I think even my father-in-law has a hit Christmas song. I love it. I'm here for it," she smiled, referring to Jon Bon Jovi's 2023 single, Christmas Isn't Christmas.

Accordingly, Millie went on to note that she has an idea for a song that references her role as Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things.

"Actually, I think I need to make one now. I think it could be Eleven-themed, kind of spooky Christmas. I'll let you guys know once I'm on the press tour for that song," the 21-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Millie divulged that she and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, started decorating their home for Christmas at the start of November.

"Day after Halloween. November 1. 'Cause I go really big on Halloween too. So, the day after Halloween, it's like deflating the giant skeleton outside of my house and uplifting this huge 20-foot tree. It's a big day for us," she laughed.

This festive season will be particularly special for Millie and Jake, as in August, they revealed they had adopted a baby girl.