Gwyneth Paltrow sometimes uses AI apps for recipe ideas

Gwyneth Paltrow has started using AI apps to help her come up with recipe ideas.

In a recent video for her Goop lifestyle brand, the actress-entrepreneur spoke about some of her favourite festive dishes, with the list including baked sweet potato, cornbread, and stuffing.

Asked whether it is possible to make such foods either vegan or gluten-free, Gwyneth explained that she sometimes taps AI recipe generator apps to help her come up with ideas that make foods suitable for all of her guests.

"Lately, I've been asking various AI platforms for help with that kind of thing. And it's incredible the recipes you get," she raved. "You could put in what I just said but ask them for an exact recipe and you'll get something great."

However, one recipe she has mastered is her stuffing dish.

"Stuffing is my favourite food. I'm very specific about it, it can't be sourdough bread, it has to be stale white bread with tonnes of onions and celery," the 53-year-old smiled. "I do it with butter and poultry seasoning and lots of herbs. And I love it leftover. I take the leftover stuffing, mix it with a beaten egg, and then put it in a waffle iron. Oh my God, it's so good. You get all the crispy edges and then put a poached egg on top. So good!"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Gwyneth noted that she is also good at making latkes - a type of potato pancake or fritter that is traditionally prepared to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

"I make really good latkes; there's the apple sauce and then there's crème fraîche with a little caviar. I love a latke," she added.