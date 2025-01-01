Michelle Pfeiffer admits she overdoes it at Christmas: 'I can't help myself'

Michelle Pfeiffer admits she overdoes it when it comes to food and decorations at Christmas.

The Scarface star, who has two children and one grandchild, has revealed that she struggles to rein herself in when it comes to preparing for the festive season.

"I overdo it. I really, I admit, I really overdo it. I have to," Pfeiffer told People in an interview. "And every year I say, 'I'm just not going to do that this year.' And I can't help myself."

She added, "Everything. Decorating, food."

Pfeiffer stars in Michael Showalter's new Christmas film Oh. What. Fun., which sees her play Christmas-loving suburban mum Claire Clauster.

The role allowed the actress to lean into her comedic side, including a scene in which her character shoplifts an enormous candle before fleeing the scene and being chased by security guards through a car park.

"I said to Michael, I said, 'Michael,' - because I thought it was so ridiculous. I said, 'This is not going to happen in the movie.' I said, 'This is too... I felt like it just took it just too far,'" she recalled.

Despite her initial doubts, the scene made it into the final cut, and the Grease 2 actress has since admitted it is one of her favourite moments in the festive film.

Oh. What. Fun. is now streaming on Prime Video. The movie also stars Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Eva Longoria, Denis Leary and Dominic Sessa.