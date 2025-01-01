Bill Nighy doesn't "get bored" of talking about Love Actually 22 years after its release.

The 76-year-old British actor appeared in the 2003 romcom classic alongside an all-star cast including Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson.

Thanks to the film's enduring popularity as a yearly Christmas staple, the stars find themselves talking about the project more than 20 years later.

During an appearance on the Table Manners podcast, Nighy insisted that he isn't bored of talking about Love Actually because he thinks it's "fabulous" that it means so much to so many people.

"It still gives me pleasure that something as kind of benign as that, something that promotes, you know, the best of people has entered the language like that," he shared.

"Nobody knew when we were making it that it would become, I mean, it's a Christmas movie, so you might expect it to be played. But it's entered the language in a way that very few films do, you know, and I've had people come up tell me all kinds of things, from 'It helped me through my chemo' to 'I got married to the song.' There's all kinds - they have evenings where they dress up as the characters and stuff. I don't get bored with it. I was very happy to be in it."

Nighy noted that he becomes "more famous" during Christmastime because people recognise him in the street as his ageing rocker character Billy Mack.

In the film, Mack makes a comeback with a festive cover of Love Is All Around, aptly titled Christmas Is All Around, which tops the charts.