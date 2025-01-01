Dakota Fanning enjoys when life slows down for the holidays

Dakota Fanning loves the slower pace that comes with the festive season.

The Twilight actress has explained that she looks forward to the end of the year, when life slows down and she can enjoy traditions with her friends and family.

During a recent interview with Byrdie, Dakota shared that her favourite part of the festive season is spending time with loved ones, saying, "I love the social part of the holidays."

The former child star went on to reveal that she and her friends recently started a new festive tradition.

"My friends and I started doing a girls' holiday party last year," she told the publication. "We had everyone bring their three favourite things, and we did a swap where you could go pick up one thing from every person."

"It was one of the most fun nights, so we said we're going to do this every year," the All Her Fault actress continued. "And then, of course, I have my traditions with my family, and it's such a grounding thing to go into a new year with the routines we have."

The Watchers star, 31, also enjoys the calmer pace of the festive period.

"I do really like that you can feel the pressure easing up," she said. "In the summer, you feel like you're moving a million miles. In the fall, it starts to calm a little bit, and by November and December, you're really winding down."

Dakota added, "I'm now starting to appreciate when it starts getting darker earlier and settling down at home."