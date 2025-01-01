Gwyneth Paltrow still celebrates Boxing Day following Chris Martin divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow still marks the U.K. holiday Boxing Day, even though she no longer lives there.

The Shakespeare in Love actress lived in the U.K. when she was married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin, the father of her two children, Apple, 21, and Moses, 19, between 2003 and 2014.

Even though it's been more than 10 years, and she lives in California, Paltrow and her children still enjoy Boxing Day on 26 December.

"We also do kind of Boxing Day, which is a holdover from our days in the U.K., where we just, you know, have another day of like, glorious gluttony and total relaxation and board games and stuff like that," she said on the Goop podcast.

The lifestyle entrepreneur also noted that she and her children always spend the holidays together.

"We do Christmas and Hanukkah," she shared. "We have a really fun Christmas morning. We usually take a long time to open presents and then have a long walk on the beach and, you know, eat and stay in pyjamas."

Paltrow also admitted on the podcast that she feels "alone" in the run-up to Christmas because she loves getting into the festive spirit, but her husband Brad Falchuk is a "little bit of a Grinch".

"I love the decorations, I love the Frank Sinatra Christmas album. I really get into the holiday spirit," the 53-year-old continued. "Brad is the worst. He hates Christmas music, he hates Christmas decorations, he hates roast turkey, like, he hates the traditional dinner... He looks forward to it being over."

However, the Oscar-winning actress acknowledged that their children share her enthusiasm, adding, "I feel very alone in my house in my love for Christmas, although all the kids love it, so they're on my side."

When she married the Glee producer in 2018, she became the stepmother to his two children.