Felicity Jones finding it 'hard to shake' family's Christmas traditions

Felicity Jones has found it hard to shake off her family's long-running Christmas traditions.

In the new holiday movie, Oh. What. Fun., The Theory of Everything actress plays author Channing Clauster, who is trying to break free of her family's festive traditions and start new ones with her own family.

Reflecting on the differences between herself and Channing, Jones told The Hollywood Reporter that she doesn't want to let go of her family's traditions, even though she has the opportunity to forge new ones with her husband Charles Guard and their two children.

"I've definitely held onto the ways that we grew up with. It's hard to shake them off. Channing does it so much more easily," she shared. "We always have a present on Christmas Eve and read a story out loud, and then we always watch a movie on Christmas Day. Those are little traditions that I would hope to continue and give to my children."

Oh. What. Fun. also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jason Schwartzman, Danielle Brooks and Dominic Sessa, among others.

The Scarface actress plays the family matriarch Claire, who goes missing, forcing her loved ones to realise how much work she puts in every Christmas.

Jones told the publication that she liked how the film shines a light on overworked and underappreciated mothers during the holidays.

"The default person who does all the shopping and holiday preparation is often the mother, and that definitely comes with its pressures," she explained. "But I love that it was exploring those mother figures who don't often get to be at the centre of a film. So there's something very special about Oh. What. Fun. because it's an entertaining comedy that also offers a lens on female life we don't see very often."

The festive film, directed by Michael Showalter, is now streaming on Prime Video.