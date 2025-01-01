Khloé Kardashian insists nose job is 'sort of obvious'

Khloé Kardashian has insisted that she never tried to hide the fact that she's had a nose job.

The reality star and entrepreneur explained that while she values honesty, she doesn't believe everyone needs to be open about cosmetic procedures.

During an interview with ELLE, Khloé was asked whether she thinks people should be more transparent about plastic surgery.

"If you're comfortable with it, why not? I don't think everyone needs to do that, but I love transparency," she said. "I love it, not from a judgy way. More from a 'give me your doctor's number' type of way."

The 41-year-old Kardashians star went on to say she has always been upfront about her own procedure.

"I was always very honest about my nose job, and I don't know why that was surprising to people," she told the publication. "It's sort of obvious."

While she appreciates transparency, Khloé added that she believes people should be careful about the advice they share publicly.

"What I don't love is when people are like, 'Oh, I drink this juice for 30 days, and that's how I look like this.' Just don't say anything," she stated. "I don't think you need to, but don't blame it on drinking gallons of water."

Khloé's mum Kris Jenner and youngest sister Kylie Jenner also made headlines this year for opening up about the cosmetic procedures they've undergone.

In August, Kris discussed her facelift in an interview with Vogue Arabia, while Kylie revealed the exact details of the breast augmentation she underwent at age 19 in a TikTok comment.