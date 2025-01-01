Eva Longoria believes 'only Gurinder Chadha could have made Christmas Karma'

Eva Longoria believes Gurinder Chadha is the only director who could have made the new festive film Christmas Karma.

The new musical is a Bollywood-inspired adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic, A Christmas Carol, starring The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar as a modern-day Ebenezer Scrooge named Mr. Sood.

Longoria, who plays a Mexican spin on the Ghost of Christmas Past, believes that the Bend It Like Beckham director is the only one who could have made Christmas Karma.

"(It's a) modern take on a Christmas classic from Charles Dickens through the lens of director Gurinder Chadha - a brilliant storyteller. Only she could have made this movie. The themes remain relevant today," she told Attitude.

Praising the flick further, she added, "Billy Porter's in it! Boy George! It's a musical! You know, any community that's been marginalised will look at this as a rainbow of freshness."

As for what films she'll be watching over Christmas, the Desperate Housewives star listed Elf, The Holiday and Miracle on 34th Street as her annual festive watches.

Christmas Karma also stars Billy Porter and Boy George as the Ghosts of Christmas Present and Future, Hugh Bonneville as Jacob Marley, as well as Danny Dyer, Pixie Lott and Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran.

Chadha explained to The Guardian that she went for dinner with Longoria, and the actress expressed a desire to work with her. The director told her about Christmas Karma, and the star insisted that she should play a ghost.

"She said: 'I'm Mexican - we own ghosts. Day of the Dead. Hello?'" Chadha recalled, adding that she went home and rewrote the part for Longoria.

Christmas Karma is now available to buy and rent from digital platforms.