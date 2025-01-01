Jennifer Lawrence once pitched Mark Ronson song about a street sweeper

Jennifer Lawrence has recalled how she once pitched Mark Ronson a song about a street sweeper.

During a recent conversation on the Las Culturistas podcast, the Oscar-winning actress was asked by co-hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers about how she deals with people approaching her with ideas for films.

While it happens to her occasionally, Jennifer admitted that she has also been guilty of attempting to discuss creative ideas with celebrities.

"I wish I didn't resonate with what those people are going through," she said. "But I met Mark Ronson and sang him a song. I wrote this song once about street sweeping and it's like, 'Street sweeper, sweep me off of my feet now.'"

Jennifer went on to describe how the prolific music producer didn't seem to be particularly impressed.

"I don't know what I was expecting, but he was just like, 'Nice to meet you.' And I was like, 'OK, I'll give it to somebody else, b**ch,'" the 35-year-old joked.

And though Bowen and Matt pushed Jennifer to expand on her concept for the song further, she refused.

"I don't want to keep talking about it. What if Mark sues us?" she laughed.

Uptown Funk star Mark has not publicly responded to the actress's story.

Jennifer is currently receiving awards buzz for her performance in the psychological drama, Die My Love.