Niecy Nash on Kim Kardashian: 'She is a professional multitasker'

Niecy Nash has praised Kim Kardashian's work ethic.

The Scream Queens actress has gushed about working with the reality star on Ryan Murphy's legal drama All's Fair.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, Nash praised Kardashian's multitasking skills.

"That's my homegirl. She is one of the hardest-working women I know," she gushed. "I have literally seen her on FaceTime on one phone with a baby, a computer on her lap, running her business, with a law book on the side, trying to study for the bar, along with a script and an acting coach."

Nash went on to describe The Kardashians star as a "professional multitasker", adding, "Who else is going to do it?"

Mum-of-four Kardashian has dabbled in acting during her career, appearing in the film Disaster Movie in 2008, but more recently, she appeared in Murphy's TV series American Horror Story: Delicate and had a lead role in All's Fair.

Alongside acting, she stars in her family's reality series The Kardashians, runs multiple businesses and is studying to become a lawyer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nash explained that she enjoyed working on All's Fair, which also featured Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts, because they are all of a similar age.

"Me no likey," the 55-year-old declared when asked about her thoughts on ageism. "But I love that in the series that I'm doing now, we're all women of a certain age. Some of us are seasoned and have been around the block two or three times."

All's Fair is now streaming on Disney+.