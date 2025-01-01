Hot Frosty co-stars Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan keen to reunite for another film

Hot Frosty co-stars Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan would love to work together on another film.

In the 2024 festive film, the Mean Girls actress played a widow who magically brings a snowman to life and has to help him learn how the real world works.

The duo had such a good time making that movie that they would happily team up for another project.

"I would love that opportunity," Chabert told People. "I had so much fun on the movie with you, and if we have the chance, I'd be so thrilled and I really hope that is something that happens."

The Schitt's Creek actor, who played the snowman, noted that he and his wife Amanda Crew are such big fans of Chabert's ability to make Christmas movies "engaging again and again and again" and it was a delight to see her do it in person.

"To be able to kind of IRL (in real life) get to experience that and work together - and then also have it be so easy - yeah, it's such a joy." he praised. "And any opportunity that we get (I'd do it)."

He then jokingly floated an idea about their next project, quipping, "Maybe it's going to be like Hot Frosty 2: Even Frostier, whatever it is."

This year, Chabert and Milligan reunited to shoot Maybe This Christmas, a five-episode festive microdrama for Maybelline.

The Hallmark Channel regular told the publication that it was "a dream" to work with the 90210 star again.

"I had such a lovely time with him on Hot Frosty last year, and this was such a fun way to tell a holiday story in a new format and to get to be together for a day on set," she shared.

He reciprocated the sentiment, adding, "Any opportunity where you get to reunite with somebody that you enjoyed working with and actually had an element of joy in the work process, it's so rare."