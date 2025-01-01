Kate Winslet reveals she 'kissed a few girls' as a teen

Kate Winslet has revealed she "kissed a few girls" during her teen years.

The Titanic star recalled her early encounters in a new interview, admitting she had kissed both boys and girls.

Asked about her breakout role in the 1994 Peter Jackson-helmed thriller Heavenly Creatures, Kate, 50, explained she had been able to find a connection to the character via her teen experimentation.

"I'll share something I've never shared before. Some of my first intimate experiences as a young teen were actually with girls," she told the Team Deakins podcast.

"I'd kissed a few girls, and I'd kissed a few boys, but I wasn't particularly evolved in either direction."

Kate played real-life convicted murderer Juliet Hulme, who, along with her best friend Pauline Parker, was found guilty in 1954 of killing Pauline's mother. The girls were 15 and 16, respectively.

The Oscar winner said while she hadn't been able to relate to the drive to kill, she had understood the intense friendship the girls shared.

"At that stage in my life, I certainly was curious, and I think there was something about the really intense connection that those two women had that I profoundly understood," Kate reflected.

"I was so immediately sucked into the vortex of that world they were in that obviously became horrendously damaging to both of them, and they had huge insecurities and vulnerabilities."