Kim Kardashian slammed over gifting puppies

Kim Kardashian has been slammed by PETA for giving pets as presents.

The reality TV star was called out by animal lovers after she gave each of her four children a Pomeranian for Christmas.

Ingrid Newkirk, founder of animal-welfare activism group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), told the Daily Mail she considered Kim, 45, "inexcusably callous" for buying purebred puppies instead of adopting from an animal shelter.

"Puppies are not plushies, and it's a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that," she said.

"Ignoring the homeless animals crisis is inexcusably callous," Newkirk stated, urging the SKIMS founder "to call PETA or a local shelter the next time (she) wants to bring an animal into (her) home."

Shortly after Christmas, Kim posted a picture of four fluffy dogs to her Instagram alongside the words "each kid got a puppy" - leaving fans concerned for the pups' well-being.

"Animals and pets are not gifts unless someone has really wanted that pet and will truly look after it," one observer wrote on Reddit. "This is f**ked up."

"If they each got a puppy then it's not special at all," another declared. "How will they learn to love one pet as siblings when they each get a personal dog like it's a Tamagotchi?"

"This is honestly so sad," a third comment read, while another posted, "This is wrong on every level in every conceivable way."

Kim did not specify which of her four children, North West, 12, Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6, received which dog.

Newkirk suggested Kim might make amends for her purchases by fully funding "a local shelter adopt-a-thon".