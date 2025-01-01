Claudia Schiffer 'heartbroken' over death of Brigitte Bardot

Claudia Schiffer has paid tribute to the "unforgettable" Brigitte Bardot.

On Sunday, the iconic French actress died at her home in Saint-Tropez. She was 91.

Following the news, Schiffer took to Instagram to honour the And God Created Woman star, with whom her looks have often been compared.

"Heartbroken to hear of our loss of Brigitte Bardot," she wrote alongside a slideshow of images from various photoshoots. "I will always be inspired by her devotion to animals, listening to her music, the glamour of her films, and her captivating photoshoots. She is unforgettable and to be compared to her has been one of my greatest honours. Rest in peace."

In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron heralded Bardot for "embodying a life of freedom".

"Her films, her voice, her dazzling fame, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals," he posted on X. "A French existence, a universal radiance. She moved us. We mourn a legend of the century."

Elsewhere, officials from The Brigitte Bardot Foundation praised Bardot's commitment to animal welfare advocacy, while leaders from the city of Saint-Tropez, her longtime home, called her a "most radiant ambassador".

"Through her presence, her personality, and her aura, she left her mark on the history of our town and helped to make Saint-Tropez shine across the world," they stated. "Brigitte Bardot now belongs to the collective memory of Saint-Tropez, which we must preserve. She will continue to inhabit the soul of our town."

Last October, Bardot was reported to have undergone surgery for a "serious illness" but was recovering at home. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Bardot is survived by a son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, and her fourth husband, Bernard d'Ormale.