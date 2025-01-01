Sadie Sink was clueless on set of first film

Sadie Sink had to “pretend [she] knew” what she was doing on the set of her first movie.

The Stranger Things star worked extensively in theatre when she was a child but when she landed her film debut in 2016 at the age of 14 in sports drama Chuck with Naomi Watts, the actress felt completely clueless.

She told Australia’s ELLE magazine: “The training I had done at that point was just for theatre; I’d never taken a class on acting for the screen.

“So the terms they were using, like when they’d say, ‘Rolling!’, I was like, What does that mean?

“Everything was just so foreign, and nobody explained it to me so I just had to pretend like I knew what I was doing.”

And despite her “limited” experience on screen, when the role of Max Mayfield came up in Stranger Things, it just “felt right” to the actress.

She said: “I had very limited experience in film, but then Stranger Things came along and it just felt right.

“It was the biggest thing I’d ever auditioned for but I just had this feeling like, This is going to happen.”

The 23-year-old star is grateful she and her castmates were given the opportunity to work on other projects between Stranger Things because she feels it helped her bring more to her performance as Max.

She said: “It was so important [they let us do that] because anything I did outside of Stranger Things was helping me grow as an actor, and then I’d return to the next season and have a new skill set.

“There was a certain year when it took a turn and I felt like, Oh, I can play characters outside of this genre, and it opened up my world and got me excited about different opportunities [after the show ends].”

Despite spending time away from playing Max, Sadie ever found it difficult to step back into the character.

She said: “Max is just second nature at this point. Because I established her at such a young age, she doesn’t feel that different from me. She’s kind of like this core in me, so it’s super easy to go back to her season after season.”