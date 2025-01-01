Gwyneth Paltrow intends to be more 'discerning' with roles following acting comeback

Gwyneth Paltrow intends to be more "discerning" with her roles if she decides to return to acting in a major way.

After a five-year break from acting, the Oscar-winning star recently made her comeback with Josh Safdie's intense Marty Supreme, in which her retired actress character embarks on an affair with Timothée Chalamet's table tennis champ.

Since her return was announced, the Goop entrepreneur has noticed an increase in incoming calls about screen projects, but she hasn't signed up for anything else because she's not sure if she wants to be a full-time actress again.

"I've not said yes to anything yet. I thought about a couple of things, but timing-wise, I have a lot to manage with my company. I also don't need to rush," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think if I was going to step back into this, I would do it differently than I did it last time."

Paltrow noted that if she does restart her acting career in earnest, she wants to be like Leonardo DiCaprio, who is very intentional with the projects he signs up for.

"I think Leo has done such a beautiful job of managing his career. It's been all about what he's said yes and no to, and nobody explained that to me when I was in my 20s," she said. "So if I'm going to do it again, I'm going to take a page out of Leo's book and be more discerning."

The Shakespeare in Love star explained that when she started acting at the age of 18, she felt like she had to say yes to every project that came her way.

"I never even stopped to say, like, 'Is this a good project? Is this a good director?'" she recalled. "And maybe you shouldn't - you're a kid and you're doing a bunch of stuff and lots of things are exciting. But also there's this insecure part of you that thinks you just have to keep doing it. I felt that I just had to keep saying yes to everything, and then I totally burnt myself out."

Marty Supreme is now showing in cinemas.