Kourtney Kardashian receives Pee-wee Herman's bike from Kim Kardashian for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian was given the iconic red bike from Pee-wee's Big Adventure for Christmas by her sister Kim Kardashian.

The eldest Kardashian sibling took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that she now owned the iconic red and white Schwinn bicycle featured in Tim Burton's 1985 adventure comedy, starring Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman.

"If anyone's still looking for peewee's bicycle... I have it," the Poosh founder wrote over a photo of the bike, before tagging Kim and adding, "Coolest Christmas present."

She later shared a close-up snap of a gold plaque on the bike that reads, "Property of Pee-wee Herman."

The bicycle is an integral part of Pee-wee's Big Adventure and even appears on the film's poster. In the story, Pee-wee's bike is stolen and he embarks on an adventure to The Alamo in Texas and the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles to retrieve it.

The film's prop master, Steven Levine, revealed to Los Angeles Magazine in July that 14 bikes were used in the production.

Two of them recently fetched $125,000 (£93,000) at auction, while one sold for $145,000 (£107,000) during a Propstore auction in May, and another sold for $125,000 in April. Executives at The Alamo made the latter purchase, but it is not clear if Kim was one of the other buyers.

Three other bikes are on display in the U.S., including at the Hollywood Museum and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, both in Los Angeles. The latter bicycle was personally donated by the estate of Reubens, who died in 2023 at the age of 70.