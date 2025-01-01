Vanessa Hudgens has barely 'left home' since welcoming second child

Vanessa Hudgens has admitted she's barely "left home" since giving birth to her second child.

In November, the Second Act actress and her husband, Cole Tucker, announced they had welcomed another baby, a sibling for their first child, who was born in mid-2024.

Representatives for the couple have never shared any details about the children, including their names.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Vanessa posted a racy photo of herself posing in a pink swimsuit on a table.

In the accompanying caption, the former High School Musical star reminisced about "simpler times".

"Well I haven't gone to any holiday parties or even leave the home this holiday season (sic)," she wrote. "Newborn life lol so here's a photo of me in simpler times where I danced on tables."

Vanessa went on to reflect on motherhood.

"What a year it's been. From this to mom of 2.... What a journey," the 37-year-old added.

Accordingly, a number of Vanessa's celebrity followers replied to the post.

"I feel u girl," declared Step Up star Jenna Dewan, who has three children, while singer Rita Ora commented, "Proud of you and you will be back on that table in no time! If I've got anything to do with it!"

Vanessa married baseball star Cole in Mexico in December 2023 after three years of dating.