Miley Cyrus admits attending 2025 Academy Awards to pitch original songs to filmmakers

Miley Cyrus has admitted she attended the 2025 Academy Awards so she could pitch original songs to filmmakers.

In an interview for People published on Sunday, the singer-actress shared that she accepted an invitation to the prizegiving in Los Angeles in March so she would have the chance to mingle with directors.

"No, literally, that's why I went to the Oscars this year," she told the outlet. "Everybody that came up and introduced themselves, I said, 'Well, if you need any music, I'm around.'"

Miley went on to note that the same strategy led to her contributing the song Dream as One to the Avatar: Fire and Ash soundtrack.

The former Hannah Montana star recalled how she approached director James Cameron after they were honoured as Disney Legends at the D23 Expo in 2024.

"I kind of throw it out there as I always do. I already knew the answer to, 'So what have you been up to?' I know he's been up to Avatar for a very long time," the 33-year-old remembered. "(I said), 'Just lemme know if you ever need any music.' It just kind of organically happened. James actually calls us 'Legends in law.'"

In October, Miley announced that she had co-written the track Dream as One with Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen for the third instalment in the film franchise.

The song appears in the end credits of Avatar: Fire & Ash, which is now showing in cinemas.