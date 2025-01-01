Anthony Joshua injured in car crash in Nigeria

Boxer Anthony Joshua has sustained minor injuries in a car crash during a trip to Nigeria.

The former world heavyweight champion was involved in a collision in Ogun State that left two people dead.

Ogun State Police Command said Joshua suffered only minor injuries after the car he was travelling in collided with another vehicle on the Ogun-Lagos expressway on Monday. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Local police told the BBC that the boxer, who is of Nigerian heritage, was taken to hospital along with others injured in the crash, which involved five men. Officers said Joshua is "fine". Two male foreign nationals were killed, while two others "escaped unhurt".

Local media reports state that Joshua was seated in the back of the vehicle when it crashed into a stationary truck at the side of the road.

Images showing the boxer sitting topless inside the damaged vehicle, seemingly surrounded by shattered glass, have since circulated on social media.

In a statement, Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps said a Lexus Jeep involved in the incident was suspected to have been travelling "beyond the legally prescribed speed limit". Officials added that the vehicle lost control during "an overtaking manoeuvre" before crashing into the truck.

Shortly after the news emerged, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn told the Daily Mail that the 36-year-old "appears" to be okay.

"I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident," he commented. "We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don't want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images."

Hearn added, "We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course."

Joshua is visiting Africa after his victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami less than two weeks ago.

Following the news of the crash, Paul wrote on X, "Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today's unfortunate accident."