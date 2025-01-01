Khloé Kardashian insists ex Tristan Thompson will always be part of her family

Khloé Kardashian has explained that her former partner Tristan Thompson will always remain part of her family, despite their 2021 split.

The reality star addressed the issue after fans spotted Tristan's name on Kris Jenner's annual gingerbread house, which features the names of members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

An image of the festive display was shared on social media earlier this month.

Tristan, a Canadian professional basketball player and the father of Khloé's two children - daughter True, seven, and son Tatum, three - was included alongside other family members, prompting reaction from fans online.

One social media user commented, "I see Tristan is on the Gingerbread House, girl, he ain't gonna change. Be careful."

Khloé later responded, making it clear that Tristan's role as the father of her kids ensures his continued place in the family.

"Hey baby. He's my children's father and forever apart (sic) of our family," she penned.

The 41-year-old Kardashians star went on to thank the fan for their concern, adding, "Thank you though. Trust me. My kids come first forever and always."

Khloé and Tristan, 34, were first linked in mid-2016 and had an on-off relationship for six years. Following several break-ups and cheating scandals, it emerged in 2021 that the basketball player had fathered a child with another woman while still in a relationship with Khloé. The pair split permanently later that year and are now co-parenting their children.

The gingerbread house also included the name of Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, first linked to her in 2023.