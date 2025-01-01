Will Poulter to be extra special guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World

Will Poulter is set to appear as an extra special guest judge on the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World.

The British BAFTA-winning actor has been confirmed as one of several celebrity guest judges set to appear on the spin-off series next year.

Poulter will appear as a guest judge alongside Amandaland star Lucy Punch, Bananarama singers Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward, and American singer-songwriter Anastacia.

Further special guest judges are expected to be announced at a later date, joining regular panel members RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

In a new statement, Poulter said he is "so excited" to be appearing on the reality show.

"I'm so excited to be a guest judge," he gushed. "I've been a fan of Drag Race for years and being there in person to see the competition live was a surreal experience and even more amazing than I had imagined."

The 32-year-old star is best known for film roles including 2013's We're the Millers and 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as television appearances in The Bear and Dopesick.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World is a spin-off of Drag Race UK and features drag queens from previous U.K. seasons competing against fellow contestants from around the world.

The third season, which was announced by the BBC on 24 December, is set to launch early next year.