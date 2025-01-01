Amanda Seyfried reached out to Jessica Simpson about her memoir

Amanda Seyfried reached out to Jessica Simpson to tell her how much she appreciated her memoir.

The Mean Girls star revealed on the Shut Up Evan podcast that she recently listened to the audiobook of Simpson's 2020 memoir Open Book and felt compelled to reach out to the singer-actress to let her know that she "appreciates" her.

"I recently listened to Jessica Simpson's memoir... I loved it so much I reached out to her because I appreciate her so very much," she shared. "I really, really, really think that that book is for an entire generation of women, especially. I truly appreciate her."

In the autobiography, which topped The New York Times Best Seller list, the former Newlyweds reality star candidly writes about her marriage to her first husband Nick Lachey, her relationship with musician John Mayer, body image issues, her dependence on alcohol and prescription drugs, and reveals that she was sexually abused as a child.

Seyfried did not divulge if The Dukes of Hazzard star responded to her message.

The Housemaid actress also noted that she was a huge fan of Demi Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out, and explained that she typically listens to audiobooks while commuting to and from work in the car.

"I'm in awe of novelists. I love novels, I love memoirs," she told host Evan Ross Katz.

Seyfried has recently been promoting two films at the same time - the psychological thriller The Housemaid and the period drama The Testament of Ann Lee.