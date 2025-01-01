Gordon Ramsay makes 'brutal' speech at daughter's wedding

Gordon Ramsay made a "brutal" speech at his daughter Holly's wedding.

The chef joked about his new son-in-law's family estrangement in an emotionally loaded reception speech.

Holly's husband, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, 31, had distanced himself from his family, with the tension intensifying after Holly, 25, failed to invite his mother Caroline, 60, to her hen party.

Following Holly and Adam's wedding ceremony on Saturday, Gordon, 59, took his father-of-the-bride speech at the reception as an opportunity to air his views on the Peaty family in general.

The reality TV star told the room his wife, Tana, 51, would act as a surrogate mother to Adam in Caroline's absence, declaring she "will be a good mum to them both", according to the Daily Mail.

After enthusing over how beautiful Holly looked as a bride, Gordon went on to declare Adam a "lucky man" and suggested he could use Tana as a predictor of what Holly might look like in the future.

"Look at Tana and that's what you have to look forward to," he told his son-in-law, before turning to Holly and telling her it was a "Shame you don't have the same".

Adam's sister Bethany, 32, was his only immediate family member in attendance at the event and served as Holly's maid of honour.

His mother, father Mark, 65, and brothers James and Richard did not attend.

Victoria Beckham, 51, who designed Holly's wedding gown, was at the event along with her footballer husband David Beckham, 50.