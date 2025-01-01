George and Amal Clooney granted French citizenship

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney have been granted French citizenship.

On Monday, editors at AFP obtained a naturalisation decree for the couple and their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

Representatives for George and Amal have not yet publicly commented on the news.

However, earlier this month, the Jay Kelly actor revealed that he was studying the French language during an interview for RTL radio.

"I love the French culture, your language, even if I'm still bad at it after 400 days of courses," he joked at the time.

And in a conversation for Esquire published last October, Kentucky-born George confirmed his family was living on a farm in France.

"A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it's like - they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in," the 64-year-old explained. "I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France - they kind of don't give a s**t about fame. I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

George and British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal, 47, married in Venice, Italy in September 2014.

The pair is now believed to have set up a home near the village of Brignoles, France and also own properties in Los Angeles, South Oxfordshire, England, Lake Como, Italy, and in Los Cabos, Mexico.