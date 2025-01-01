Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo make U.K. New Year Honours List

Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo are among the celebrities to be recognised by King Charles III on his 2026 New Year Honours List.

On Monday night, government officials released the annual list, which celebrates "champions who have made outstanding contributions to their communities" across the United Kingdom.

Among the recipients is Elba, who is being awarded a knighthood for services to young people.

The Luther actor has long campaigned to end knife crime, and along with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, founded the Elba Hope Foundation in 2022.

"I receive this honour on behalf of the many young people whose talent, ambition, and resilience has driven the work of the Elba Hope Foundation," he commented. "I hope we can do more to draw attention to the importance of sustained, practical support for young people and to the responsibility we all share to help them find an alternative to violence."

In addition, Wicked: For Good actress Erivo will receive the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to music and drama, while Olympians Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill will be awarded a knighthood and damehood, respectively, for their services to ice skating and volunteering.

Actor-comedian Meera Syal will be honoured with a damehood for services to literature, drama, and charity, composer Max Richter will be bestowed with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to music, and Warwick Davis will be recognised with an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to drama and charity.

Elsewhere, Gabby Logan is being awarded for her services to sports broadcasting and to charity, author/TV host Richard Osman will be presented with an OBE for his services to literature and broadcasting, and singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding will receive an MBE for her work on biodiversity and the climate.

In a statement, Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised all recipients for their contributions.

"This year's Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain - people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives," he declared. "Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you - and congratulations to everyone recognised today."