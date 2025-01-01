Cary Elwes pays heartfelt tribute to The Princess Bride director Rob Reiner

Cary Elwes has paid an emotional tribute to his The Princess Bride director, Rob Reiner.

Earlier this month, the legendary actor-director, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found dead at their home in Los Angeles.

Their son Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Cary shared a clip from the set of the 1987 fantasy adventure film, in which he played the character of Westley.

In the accompanying caption, the English actor noted that "enough time had passed" that he could begin to put "my grief into words".

"I was 24 when I first met Rob Reiner on The Princess Bride. And from that very first meeting, I fell in love with him," he recalled. "As we began spending more time together, I knew this was someone I wanted in my life. I also knew that by casting me as Westley, he was giving me the keys to the castle."

Cary went on to describe Rob as someone who "felt deeply" and "wore his heart on his sleeve".

"He used to say to me, 'Once the movie is released, it belongs to other people. But while you are making it, that's your time on the planet, so you wanna make it good.' And boy was my time with him on The Princess Bride beyond great," the 63-year-old continued. "I can't remember a single day without laughter. The movie is about love, loyalty and sacrifice. Things that Rob held dear. Which is among the many reasons he was the perfect person to direct it."

Elsewhere in the message, Cary remembered Rob and photographer-producer Michele as always being a "great team".

"Thank you, Rob and Michele, for sharing your life and art with us. Because my heart still aches every time I think of you, I know the grief of losing you too soon will likely never go away. Sure, death cannot stop true love but life is pain without you," he concluded. "With this note, my family and I send our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to their family, friends and fans."

Rob and Michele wed in 1989 and also shared son Jake and daughter Romy.

Previously, the filmmaker was married to director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981, and he adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner, during their relationship.

Over the course of his directing career, Rob helmed movies like 1984's This Is Spinal Tap, 1986's Stand by Me, 1990's Misery, and 1992's A Few Good Men.

He released his final film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in September.