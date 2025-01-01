Daisy Ridley has script for 'incredible original musical'

Daisy Ridley is considering a role in an "incredible original musical".

The 33-year-old actress has had a diverse span of roles since breaking out as Rey in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens a decade ago, and she's still ticking off different genres as her career continues.

She told Collider: "I really wanted to do a rom-com, and I did a rom-com [The Last Resort] this year. That was great.

"I really wanna do a musical. That’s my one, and I have read an incredible, incredible original musical which is beautiful and wonderful."

The Last Resort will be released early in 2026, with Ridley playing a hotel executive on a scouting mission in the Philippines.

However, instead of a new resort location, she ends up finding love with a local pilot played by fellow Star Wars alumni Alden Ehrenreich.

She's also starring in new zombie horror We Bury The Dead, and her next film will be action thriller The Good Samaritan, which is set to shoot in Australia in the coming year.

Taken filmmaker Pierre Morel will direct from Rambo: Last Blood screenwriter Matthew Ian Cirulnick's script.

The film will star Ridley as a doctor and entrepreneur, who is yachting off the coast of Indonesia with her husband when she rescues a wounded man.

However, she ends up on the run from pirates and crooked members of the government, and she's left having to place her trust in a mercenary with a dark past.

Ridley said: "It’s an amazing script, and they’re in the process of getting my co-stars around me, which is very exciting."

The actress is also primed to return to the Star Wars franchise with Rey spin-off movie New Jedi Order.

Fans recently rallied behind Adam Driver's rejected film The Hunt for Ben Solo, and his sequel trilogy castmate was surprised he revealed the scrapped project.

She told IGN: "I knew a piece of it. I heard rumblings.

“I have lots of friends who are crew, so things always travel like that. But, whoa! When the story came out, no, I was like, 'Oh, my God!' And it was him that said it, right?”

She added: “It was funny because, like, 'Oh, wow, Adam is saying it,' and that's the big surprise of the year.”

When asked whether the fan efforts around The Hunt for Ben Solo had encouraged her to push harder for her own spin-off, Ridley insisted she had trust in the process, and that it would be “worth the wait”.

She explained: “Honestly, there are scripts that I read five years ago, and now I've gone, ‘Oh, maybe they will actually happen.’

“I think over the years, I've learned how the reality of getting any film made is so massive. The hurdles are vast … But with this particularly, I know that incredible voices and creatives are part of it, and I know the wait will be worth it.”