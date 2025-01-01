Anthony Hopkins celebrates 50 years of sobriety

Anthony Hopkins has celebrated reaching 50 years of sobriety.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, the Oscar-winning actor shared that he had achieved the major milestone, just two days before he turns 88.

To begin, Hopkins recalled how he decided to stop drinking after he was nearly involved in a car crash around the Christmas period back in 1975.

"My only problem was I had too good a time because 50 years ago today I was nearly killed by driving my car in a drunken blackout," he said. "That's the way it was. But I realised at that point that I was having too much fun. It was called alcoholism."

Hopkins went on to urge his followers to seek professional help if they are concerned about their drinking.

"So anyone out there who's got a little problem with having too much, check it out because life is much better. So I stopped. Without bragging, I got help and 50 years ago today was the end," The Silence of the Lambs star continued. "Choose life instead of the opposite. Life, life, life and more life. I'm also going to be 88 in two days. So maybe I did something right, I don't know. Happy New Year and happy life!"

Elsewhere in the clip, Hopkins wished all his fans a great 2026.

"Here we are, another Happy New Year coming up. Lots of cheer, lots of fun and all that. So really have a great time. Congratulations on reaching another year, to all of you," he added.

Previously, Hopkins revealed that he still attends 12-step meetings.

And a short time after he shared the video online, a number of his celebrity followers praised his candid message.

"Unreal, Tony. I'm so happy that you are the incredible pillar that you are in this program -- truly, such a great example to all," wrote Josh Brolin, who has been sober since 2013.

While Selma Blair commented, "Happy birthday. Thank you for all your leading by example. You are incredible," and Amy Schumer exclaimed, "God I love you. Happy birthday you sweet man!"