Shawn Levy hails final Stranger Things episode as a 'masterpiece'

Shawn Levy has described the final Stranger Things episode as a "masterpiece".

The executive producer and director has revealed that the final instalment of the Netflix hit will deliver long-awaited answers, particularly surrounding the show's central villain.

Speaking to People in a new interview, Levy teased that fans will gain greater insight into Henry Creel, also known as Vecna.

"You will get an even deeper understanding of Henry Creel and Vecna," he said. "You will get outcomes."

The Deadpool & Wolverine director went on to describe the upcoming episode as a "masterpiece", adding that the finale will feature "outcomes that are deeply satisfying, but many of which are completely surprising."

Levy also reassured long-time fans that the ending would be worth the wait.

"I just want to assure all of the people around the world who have walked the long road with us for nearly a decade, this finale is what you've been waiting for," he said. "It is both informationally satisfying, but most importantly, profoundly emotionally satisfying."

Cast members have echoed Levy's praise. David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, recently said the show's creators successfully "land the plane" in the final episode.

"I can be very critical of this show," he admitted at the Happy Sad Confused podcast's 10th anniversary in October. "They land the plane, and it is the best episode they've ever done."

Harbour also revealed that the table read was highly emotional, with cast members "uncontrollably crying", including Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers.

Finn Wolfhard, who stars as Mike Wheeler, has also spoken about the emotional impact of the finale.

"The whole thing is just crying," he told Variety. "I was like, 'I'm not going to cry. I'm going to feel very normal, and it's going to be great.' And then halfway through, I just started totally bawling my eyes out."

Volumes one and two of Stranger Things season five are streaming now on Netflix. The finale drops on 31 December in the U.S. and 1 January in the U.K.