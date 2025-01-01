Sharon Stone delighted as son Roan announces engagement

Sharon Stone is delighted following her son Roan Bronstein Stone's recent engagement.

The Basic Instinct star's eldest son has revealed that his famous mother is "happy" after he proposed to his Ukrainian girlfriend, Anya Yevtushenko, over Christmas.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Roan was full of praise for his fiancée, describing her as a hugely important presence in his life.

"She's the most caring and beautiful woman I have ever met and I'm the luckiest man in the world," the 25-year-old gushed.

He also confirmed that Stone, 67, has warmly welcomed the news, revealing that she is "happy" about the impending nuptials and that she "loves" Anya.

Roan proposed to 22-year-old Anya during the Christmas holidays last week. He later marked the milestone on social media, sharing a snap on his Instagram Stories showing the couple's hands intertwined on a bed scattered with red roses, with Anya displaying her diamond engagement ring. The image was simply captioned, "Fiancé."

Roan was adopted by Stone in 2000 during her marriage to investigative journalist Phil Bronstein. The couple divorced in 2004 after six years of marriage, and Roan lived primarily with his father in San Francisco during the school year.

After their separation, the Total Recall actress went on to adopt two more sons, Laird, now 20, and Quinn, 19.

Anya reportedly moved from Ukraine to Canada in 2020 and currently works in marketing for an environmental services company.

Earlier this year, Roan spoke candidly about the support he receives from both his mother and his partner, telling Hello! magazine, "They really believe in me."