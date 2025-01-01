Caroline Kennedy's daughter Tatiana Schlossberg dies

Caroline Kennedy's daughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, has died at the age of 35.

In November, the environmental journalist - granddaughter of late U.S. president John F. Kennedy - revealed in an essay published in The New Yorker that she was battling a rare cancer.

And on Tuesday, a family spokesperson announced that Tatiana had died.

"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," they wrote on the official Instagram account for the JFK Library Foundation, signing the note: "George, Edwin and Josephine Moran. Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory."

The representative also shared a photo of Tatiana in which she is depicted gazing at the ocean while sitting on a boat.

The author was the middle child of diplomat Caroline and designer Edwin Schlossberg and sister of artist Rose Schlossberg and political commentator Jack Schlossberg.

Tatiana married George Moran in 2017, with the couple welcoming son Edwin in 2022 and daughter Josephine two years later.

As part of her essay, the climate reporter recounted how doctors diagnosed her with acute myeloid leukaemia immediately after she gave birth to her second child.

Reflecting on her terminal diagnosis, Tatiana noted that her entire focus was on her children.

"Being in the present is harder than it sounds, so I let the memories come and go," she wrote in the emotional article. "So many of them are from my childhood that I feel as if I'm watching myself and my kids grow up at the same time. Sometimes I trick myself into thinking I'll remember this forever, I'll remember this when I'm dead. Obviously, I won't. But since I don't know what death is like and there's no one to tell me what comes after it, I'll keep pretending. I will keep trying to remember."