Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross split

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have broken up after almost a decade together.

In a joint statement issued to People on Tuesday, the couple announced that they quietly separated around a year ago but remain committed co-parents to their eight-year-old son Lars.

"Although it's sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible," they commented.

Gibson, 69, and Ross, 35, started dating in 2014 and welcomed their little boy three years later.

At the beginning of the year, the pair lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Though the actor-director was away at the time, his family members and animals were quickly evacuated from the Malibu property.

"When I got home, sure enough, the house wasn't there," he shared during an appearance on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports in January. "I went home, and I said to myself, 'Well, at least I haven't got any of those pesky plumbing problems anymore.' I have never seen a place so perfectly burned... You could put it in an urn."

Previously, Gibson was married to Robyn Moore from 1980 until they separated in July 2006.

The former couple, who welcomed seven children during the union, didn't settle the high-profile divorce until December 2011.

In addition, the Braveheart star shares a daughter named Lucia, 16, with songwriter-pianist Oksana Grigorieva, with whom he was in a relationship from 2007 until 2010.

At present, Gibson is working on The Resurrection of the Christ, a biblical epic that will be released in two parts.

A sequel to 2004's The Passion of the Christ, the first instalment is set to be unveiled in March 2027.