Rosamund Pike recalls feeling 'poignant' connection to grandmother on film set

Rosamund Pike has recalled how she felt a "poignant" connection to her late grandmother on the set of the 2017 film, Hostiles.

During a recent interview for Travel Secrets The Podcast, the Gone Girl actress described how her Scottish grandmother used to tell her she had a Native American guardian angel when she was growing up.

"My Scottish grandmother, she never really travelled. She travelled a bit in Europe, but she never (went) to America," she began. "But she always said this quite strange thing that she had a guardian angel who was a Native American. She'd often say, 'Darling, my Native American will look after you.' Quite unusual for a Scot."

Rosamund went on to recount how she was thinking about her grandmother, who had recently died at the age of 96, while she was making the Western drama film alongside Christian Bale in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The feature is set in 1892 and follows a U.S. Army cavalry officer who must escort a Cheyenne chief and his family back to Montana.

And while shooting a particularly "difficult and emotional" scene, Rosamund spotted something in the distance that she took to be a sign from her "beloved" grandparent.

"I was sort of thinking about my grandmother and her guardian angel, and I went out to this place and did this take of scrabbling in the earth and the burial," the 46-year-old continued. "And then, I looked up and there was a Scotch thistle right there. And I thought, 'Oh my gosh, that's a Scottish thistle.' And then I thought, 'They must be indigenous to this part of world.' And they're not."

Rosamund conceded that seeing the thistle was "so weird".

"The strange messages we get, maybe that's what poignancy is?" she asked.

The Oscar-nominated star most recently appeared onscreen in the heist film, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, and is in post-production on Guy Ritchie's action-thriller, In the Grey.