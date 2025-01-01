Jennifer Lawrence explains why she stopped getting Botox in her forehead

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed why she no longer gets Botox in her forehead.

During a recent appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, the Oscar-winning actress was asked by co-hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers to list some of the topics that get her wound up.

In response, Jennifer blasted online critics who attack women for undergoing cosmetic procedures.

"(I don't like when people start) calling out actresses who look like they got a little bit of Botox (and they're) the same people in comments being like, 'She looks tired, she looks old,'" she began.

Jennifer went on to candidly admit that she was excited to get Botox injections in her face after she wrapped production on the new psychological drama, Die My Love.

"I cannot believe I waited so long. But you know what? I've stopped getting it in my forehead because I'm just gonna have to get lines. With Botox, you can get there with sagging but once the lines are there, you have to leave it alone," the 35-year-old continued.

After Bowen and Matt confessed they didn't know the "rules" of cosmetic injections, Jennifer teased that they were all "made up" by her.

Elsewhere in the chat, Jennifer opened up about getting laser treatments to help combat melasma - a common condition in which brown or grey patches of pigmentation appear on the skin.

"Don't talk to melasma lady about (sun exposure). I wear a hat with a scarf wrapped around to block my cheeks, and I still get melasma, I don't know how?" she asked. "I found out after years of getting laser, that laser makes it worse, because it exacerbates (heat).

"Also, melasma people, red light makes it worse, you can't do red light, and you can't do sauna. I might as well just die. Not that I like saunas, but I don't want to be left out," the mother-of-two teased.