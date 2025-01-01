Khloé Kardashian controlled teenage Kendall and Kylie Jenner's phone access

Khloé Kardashian always ensured she had access to her younger sisters' phones when they were teenagers to protect them from the dangers of social media.

During a recent episode of the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, the Good American entrepreneur recalled how she used to always keep tabs on what Kendall and Kylie Jenner were looking at on the Internet when they were growing up.

"You were definitely a strong authority figure in my life," Kylie, 28, praised amid the chat. "So, Khloé's the one who always had my password. I remember I really wanted Facebook or Myspace (and) Twitter. But before I even had an account, you sat Kendall and I down, talked to us about the dangers of social media. You needed our password."

Khloé went on to note that she insisted on keeping copies of the passwords Kendall and Kylie had on their phones.

"If you guys changed your passwords, I'd say, 'I'm coming to find you and I'm taking the (phone).' If you violated not giving me the password. And you guys were so good," the 41-year-old continued.

In response, Kylie thanked Khloé for serving as the "disciplinarian" in her life.

"I think that saved me from a lot of things, probably. I didn't even have the thought that I could do anything bad on social media because I really felt like you were watching. And if I got in trouble, you would take the home phone away from my bedroom. I definitely respected you. I don't know who I would've been if you weren't there."