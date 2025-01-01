Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton welcome second child

Tom Hiddleston has confirmed that he and his partner Zawe Ashton are now parents of two.

The Loki actor confirmed the arrival of his second child in an interview with GQ, conducted in early December, shortly after The Marvels actress gave birth.

He didn't share any details, such as the newborn's gender and name, but he described birth as the "most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering" experience.

Ashton, 41, had hinted at their baby news in an Instagram post in November when she promoted Little Village baby banks.

"Today, I chose to mark a milestone in postpartum recovery with a trip to one of the @littlevillagehq baby banks, dedicated to supporting families all year round," Ashton wrote alongside pictures of her visit.

"Throughout my recovery, I have thought deeply about the children in our world facing the most devastating living conditions and those tirelessly working to protect them," she continued. "I've reflected deeply on the ongoing war against children, a fight I am fiercely committed to."

The All of You actress confirmed she was pregnant with their second baby via Vogue in June.

The couple met while working on the 2019 play Betrayal and got engaged in 2022. They welcomed their first child in October that year.

The stars are very private about their personal lives, however, Hiddleston, 44, shared a rare insight into their "ordinary" day-to-day.

Recalling a night on the sofa watching the U.S. Open on the TV, he told GQ, "I was reading the FT (Financial Times), and I was like, this is great. A perfect night. Dog on my lap. Everyone's here! I was feeling so happy to be together, to be the pack. I love my ordinary life and I like the part of myself that's really ordinary."