Queen Camilla speaks for first time about being 'attacked on a train' as a teenager

Queen Camilla has spoken publicly for the first time about being indecently assaulted on a train when she was a teenager.

Earlier this year, it was claimed in the book Power and the Palace that The Queen was groped by a man when she was travelling to London's Paddington Station at the age of 16 or 17.

According to the book, Queen Camilla hit her attacker with the heel of her shoe and reported him, and he was subsequently arrested at the station.

Buckingham Palace officials did not confirm nor deny the story at the time, and now King Charles III's wife has shared her version of events for the first time.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday, the 78-year-old admitted that the incident made her "furious".

"When I was a teenager, I was attacked on a train," she began. "I'd sort of forgotten about it but I remember at the time feeling so angry. (It was) somebody I didn't know. I was reading my book, and this boy - man - attacked me, and I did fight back.

"I remember getting off the train and my mother looking at me and saying, 'Why is your hair standing on end and why is the button missing from your coat?' I had been attacked. But I remember anger, and I was so furious about it."

Queen Camilla noted that the incident has "sort of lurked" in her mind "for many years", which is why she feels "very strongly about" supporting domestic violence and sexual abuse organisations and meeting with survivors.

The Queen made the revelation during a discussion about violence against women at her official London residence, Clarence House, alongside former British Prime Minister Theresa May, former BBC racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter Amy.

She praised the strength and bravery of the Hunts following the tragic deaths of John's wife Carol and daughters Louise and Hannah, who were killed in a crossbow attack by Louise's ex-boyfriend in July 2024.

In response, Amy said, "Thank you for sharing that, Your Majesty. It takes a lot to share these things because every woman has a story."