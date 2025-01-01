Emma Heming Willis celebrates 18 years since Bruce Willis 'became my boyfriend'

Emma Heming Willis has marked 18 years since the day Bruce Willis "became my boyfriend".

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the author-entrepreneur posted a sweet throwback photo showing the Die Hard actor planting a kiss on her head.

In the accompanying caption, Emma celebrated a milestone in her relationship with Bruce.

"Eighteen years ago, he became my boyfriend," she wrote in the caption. "With one kiss on the top of my head, time stood still."

To conclude the message, the 47-year-old added: "I'm so lucky to know this kind of love."

Emma and Bruce, 70, wed in 2009 and share daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

The Hollywood icon is also father to three adult daughters from his first marriage to Demi Moore.

Emma has been open about her experiences serving as a caregiver for her husband ever since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

She regularly offers updates on his condition and released a book titled The Unexpected Journey last September.

And in the lead-up to Christmas, Emma posted a blog about how the holiday season has changed for her family since Bruce started showing symptoms of the rare brain disorder.

"The holidays don't disappear with a dementia diagnosis. They change. And while that change can ache, it can also make room for new traditions, softer joy, and connection that still matters deeply," she mused. "I wrote this for anyone moving through the season while caring for someone they love and holding a lot at once."